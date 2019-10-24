Argentina elections: Farmers anxious about economy

Argentina's farmers are divided over who they will support in the upcoming presidential election, in which public debt and reviving the ailing economy are major issues.

Opposition leader Alberto Fernandez is a clear favourite to win Sunday's election but he is likely to impose high taxes on the farming community.

And others are against President Mauricio Macri who is struggling to contain Argentina's foreign debt, high inflation and rising poverty rates.

Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports from La Pampa.