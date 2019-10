The ceasefire in Syria has not stopped people from paying smugglers to get them to safety.

More than 700 have crossed the border into Iraq overnight.

And the United Nations says more than 3,000 have arrived there this week.

Its team has been sent to a hastily reopened refugee camp in Dohuk province.

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports from Dohuk province, in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.