Venezuela holds anti-invasion drills at border

Colombia has told its citizens to remain calm as Venezuela carries out large-scale military drills along the border.

President Nicolas Maduro's government says the exercises are to prepare for any invasion by its neighbours, despite assurances by Colombia that it is not planning any such action.

Venezuela is grappling with acute shortages of food and medicines.

The United Nations says one in five are now suffering from hunger and 1.5 million people have fled the worsening conditions to Colombia.

