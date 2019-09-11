Venezuela holds anti-invasion drills at border

Some say more money should be spent on food than missiles, but Maduro insists drills are needed to defend country.

    Colombia has told its citizens to remain calm as Venezuela carries out large-scale military drills along the border.

    President Nicolas Maduro's government says the exercises are to prepare for any invasion by its neighbours, despite assurances by Colombia that it is not planning any such action.

    Venezuela is grappling with acute shortages of food and medicines.

    The United Nations says one in five are now suffering from hunger and 1.5 million people have fled the worsening conditions to Colombia.

    Al Jazeera's Andrew Chappelle reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Pakistan's tribal areas: 'Neither faith nor union found'

    Pakistan's tribal areas: 'Neither faith nor union found'

    Residents of long-neglected northwestern tribal belt say incorporation into Pakistan has left them in a vacuum.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    Prince Philip has done the world an extraordinary service by exposing the racist hypocrisy of "Western civilisation".