UK Parliament resumes after prorogation ruled unlawful

British parliamentarians returned to work on Wednesday, a day after the nation's highest court decreed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial five-week suspension of parliament was unlawful.

In a unanimous verdict, the 11 justices at the United Kingdom's Supreme Court ruled that parliament had effectively not been prorogued, upholding a decision by the Scottish court of appeal in Edinburgh on September 11, paving the way for the House of Commons to resume at 11:30am (10:30 GMT) on Wednesday.

Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan reports.