UK Parliament resumes after prorogation ruled unlawful

MPs return to work as calls get louder for British PM to step down after Supreme Court rules his move to suspend parliament was unlawful.

by

    British parliamentarians returned to work on Wednesday, a day after the nation's highest court decreed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial five-week suspension of parliament was unlawful.

    In a unanimous verdict, the 11 justices at the United Kingdom's Supreme Court ruled that parliament had effectively not been prorogued, upholding a decision by the Scottish court of appeal in Edinburgh on September 11, paving the way for the House of Commons to resume at 11:30am (10:30 GMT) on Wednesday.

    Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan reports.

