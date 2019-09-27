UK parliament rejects second bid for early election

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been dealt another blow in his push for an early election.

The House of Commons speaker says under current rules it will not be possible to go to the polls before October 31 - the day Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union.

Parliament has met for the second day since the Supreme Court ruled its suspension as unlawful.

Meanwhile, the EU's lead negotiator, Michael Barnier, says the bloc is still waiting for new plans from the United Kingdom.

Al Jazeera's Charlie Angela has more from London.