UK parliament rejects second bid for early election

Meanwhile in Brussels, European Parliament's Brexit Steering Group said the are still waiting for UK to put forward workable alternative Brexit-deal.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been dealt another blow in his push for an early election.

    The House of Commons speaker says under current rules it will not be possible to go to the polls before October 31 - the day Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union.

    Parliament has met for the second day since the Supreme Court ruled its suspension as unlawful.

    Meanwhile, the EU's lead negotiator, Michael Barnier, says the bloc is still waiting for new plans from the United Kingdom.

    Al Jazeera's Charlie Angela has more from London.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Explore how your country voted on global issues since 1946, as the world gears up for the 74th UN General Assembly.

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.