Tunisia: Saied, Karoui head to runoff after close call in polls

Independent candidate Kais Saied and imprisoned media mogul Nabil Karoui have advanced to a runoff after obtaining the most votes in Tunisia's September 15 presidential election.

The official announcement by the country's electoral commission on Tuesday confirmed constitutional law professor Saied won 18.4 percent of the vote while Karoui, owner of popular television station Nessma TV, garnered 15.6 percent.

Ennahdha's Abdelfattah Mourou came in third with 12.9 percent.

