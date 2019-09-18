Tunisia: Saied, Karoui head to runoff after close call in polls

Official announcement by country's electoral commission on Tuesday confirmed constitutional law professor Saied won 18.4 percent of vote while Karoui, owner of popular television station Nessma TV, garnered 15.6 percent.

    Ennahdha's Abdelfattah Mourou came in third with 12.9 percent.

    Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker has more from Tunis.

