Saudi oil explosions: Amateur footage captures plant ablaze

Yemen's Houthi rebels say they are responsible for drone attacks on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia run by Saudi Aramco.

The state-owned energy giant says exports are continuing, however, the Reuters News Agency is quoting sources saying production has been disrupted.

The drones hit as the kingdom's energy giant has been preparing for a much-anticipated stock listing.

Amateur videos have captured the fire and smoke at Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq unit.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports.