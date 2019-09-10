Saudi Arabia accused of recruiting Sudanese children, mercenaries

A prominent Sudanese activist is calling for a peace agreement in Yemen - and wants Sudanese troops fighting there brought home.

Rashid Saeed of the Sudan Professionals Association says the troops, sent by former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir to fight with the Saudi-led coalition, should be sent home.

Calls in Sudan for the troops to be withdrawn have grown louder as the number of casualties has increased.

The Saudis are also accused of recruiting Sudanese mercenaries and child soldiers.

Al Jazeera's Laura Burdon-Manley reports.