Pakistan: Brother sentenced to life for Qandeel Baloch's killing

The brother of Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch was on Friday sentenced to life in prison for her murder - the country's highest-profile "honour killing".

Baloch, whose real name was Fauzia Azeem, rose to fame for her provocative social media posts that saw her praised by some for breaking social taboos but condemned by conservatives.

The 26-year-old was strangled in July 2016 by her brother Muhammad Waseem, who admitted to the crime.

Later Waseem told a press conference that he had no remorse over what he did, saying that "of course" he had murdered his sister and that her behaviour had been "intolerable".

His lawyer, Sardar Mehmood, told AFP that the court in the eastern city of Multan had found his client guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment, in a long-awaited verdict.

"Inshallah (God willing), he will be acquitted by a high court," he said.

Five others were acquitted by the court, including a Muslim religious leader Mufti Abdul Qavi who had been embroiled in controversy with Baloch months ahead of her death.

"We are distraught by this verdict. The government is still enslaved to the whites and is bowing to their rules," said Baloch's brother Aslam Shaheen, who was among the acquitted.

Earlier, Baloch's mother Anwar Mai told AFP she had hoped her son Waseem would also be acquitted.

"He is innocent. She was my daughter and he is my son," she said.