Warning: There are some disturbing images in this report.

Intense fighting in Niger has displaced around 70,000 people.

The village of Inates in the Tillaberi region has become a ghost town after people fled fighting between ISIL and the Niger armed forces.

With the violence in the area and landmines in their village, it is not clear when it will be safe to return.

Al Jazeera's Laura Burdon-Manley reports.