A far-right party, the Alternative for Germany or the AfD, has made gains in German state elections in Saxony and Brandenburg, at the expense of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party and her coalition partner.

Analysts say it highlights the growing political gap between East and West Germany and concerns about the immigration influx.

And its rise weakens the ability of the ruling coalition to govern.

Al Jazeera's Dominic Kane reports from Potsdam in Brandenburg.