The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says efforts to contain the Ebola virus must be stepped up as he visited a health centre in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

More than 2,000 people have died since the outbreak began in the past year in the country's east.

Efforts to contain it have been hampered by armed groups operating in some areas, violence between rival ethnic groups and the mistrust of health workers.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb is monitoring developments from Nairobi.