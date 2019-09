Warning: This video contains flash photography.

A former Cambodian opposition leader who lives in exile is calling for a people’s uprising, and an army rebellion, against the government.

The country's ruling party is threatening 30-year-jail sentences for anyone who responds to the call by Sam Rainsy.

He has been speaking to Al Jazeera while in Washington, DC, where he is lobbying the US government to support his plan to return home in November.

Al Jazeera's Wayne Hay's reports.