Tsunami warning as strong earthquake hits off Indonesia coast

A powerful earthquake has struck off Indonesia's Java island, prompting a tsunami warning for a neighbouring area, the country's geophysics agency said.

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency on Friday called on residents on the Banten coast to "immediately evacuate to higher ground".

The 7.4 magnitude quake, as it was initially measured, struck at 7:30pm (12:30 GMT) with an epicentre 147km southwest of Sumur and at a depth of 10km.

Sitting on the geologically active Pacific "Ring of Fire", Indonesia is frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but strong tremors were felt in the capital, Jakarta, prompting people to run from office buildings.

Map locating the earthquake that struck off the southern coast of Indonesia's heavily populated Java island pic.twitter.com/mVTFjZukwb — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 2, 2019

