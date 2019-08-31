Rebuilding Mosul: Returning Iraqis face danger and difficulty

The UN puts the annual cost of rebuilding the city at $1.8bn.

by

    Two years after ISIL was evicted from Mosul, the city still struggles with electricity, water, healthcare and other basic services and reintegrating close to half a million people has been a slow bureaucratic challenge with thousands having lost identification papers and other important documents during the war.

    People in the city are saying that it will take a lot of effort to rebuild Mosul, and they will need international support, too.

    With the totality of the destruction, many have tried to rebuild, given up and left, but still others are determined to stay.

    Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports.

