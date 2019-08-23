One killed, two wounded in Israeli settlement bomb attack

A blast from a homemade bomb has killed one person and wounded two others near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

A 17-year-old Israeli female, who was hiking with her father and brother, was killed in the explosion near the settlement of Dolev on Friday, the Israeli army said. Her brother and father were wounded.

A military helicopter evacuated the wounded, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The father is said to be conscious and sustained moderate injuries, while his son is said to be on life support.

The Israeli military said it suspected Palestinians were behind the attack without providing any evidence or further details.

Escalating tensions

In recent weeks, skirmishes between Israeli soldiers and the Palestinians have escalated, heightening tensions in the West Bank.

A Palestinian minor was shot dead on August 15 and another seriously wounded after they attacked an Israeli policeman in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City - close to a gated entrance to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The incident took place days after Israeli police clashed with Muslims praying at the holy site when Jewish and Muslim holidays overlapped.

August 11 marked the start of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha as well as the Jewish holiday of Tisha B'av.

Police initially barred Jewish visits to the site, but Muslim worshippers feared they would be eventually allowed in, and protested there, leading to clashes with the police.

Tensions are expected to rise as Israel prepares for a second election this year, on September 17, after Netanyahu failed to form a ruling coalition in the April elections.