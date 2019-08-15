Kashmir: Cross-border fire 'kills 3 Pakistani, 5 Indian troops'

At least three Pakistani and five Indian soldiers have been killed after a cross-border exchange of fire in the disputed region of Kashmir, Pakistan's army has said.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the chief spokesman of the Pakistan armed forces, said in a Twitter post on Thursday that Indian forces had increased firing along the contested Line of Control (LoC) border in Leepa Valley.

"Intermittent exchange of fire continues," Ghafoor tweeted.

Later on Thursday, Indian news agency ANI wrote on Twitter that India's army had denied the Pakistani's army statement that five Indian soldiers were killed in "ceasefire violations".

Local police in Pakistan-administered Kashmir told Al Jazeera two civilians were also killed in the exchange of fire.

The developments come during a period of increasing tensions between the two neighbours after India revoked special status for Indian-administered Kashmir.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought two of their three wars over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

"Tensions remain high on this border," Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid, reporting from Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, said.

"We've have been visiting some of these village, where people have been telling us it is very difficult for normal life to continue there because they live under constant fear."

