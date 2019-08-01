Why did Houthis target military camp in Yemen?

The Houthi movement, which controls the capital, Sanaa, has claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack in the southern city of Aden which targeted a military parade at a camp belonging to the Yemeni Security Belt forces. The forces are backed by the United Arab Emirates, a key partner in a military alliance assembled by Saudi Arabia to fight the rebels.

In a separate attack in Aden, a suicide bomber also hit a police station.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Alattab in Sanaa, and Mahjoob Zweiri, the director of Qatar University's Gulf Studies Center in Doha, discuss these latest developments.