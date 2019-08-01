Why did Houthis target military camp in Yemen?

Missile attack on military camp kills dozens, while at least 10 others die in separate suicide bombing on police station.

    The Houthi movement, which controls the capital, Sanaa, has claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack in the southern city of Aden which targeted a military parade at a camp belonging to the Yemeni Security Belt forces. The forces are backed by the United Arab Emirates, a key partner in a military alliance assembled by Saudi Arabia to fight the rebels.

    In a separate attack in Aden, a suicide bomber also hit a police station.

    Al Jazeera's Mohammed Alattab in Sanaa, and Mahjoob Zweiri, the director of Qatar University's Gulf Studies Center in Doha, discuss these latest developments.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    All Hail The Algorithm

    All Hail The Algorithm

    A five-part series exploring the impact of algorithms on our everyday lives.

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    Prince Philip has done the world an extraordinary service by exposing the racist hypocrisy of "Western civilisation".

    China will determine the future of Venezuela

    China will determine the future of Venezuela

    There are a number of reasons why Beijing continues to back Maduro's government despite suffering financial losses.