It has been two years since the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) was defeated in Iraq but more than a million people remain displaced.

This includes 300,000 from the city of Mosul alone.

Iraqis are not returning home because of security fears, destroyed homes and a lack of jobs.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports from the Jadaa camp for the displaced in Mosul.