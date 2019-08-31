Death of man deported to Iraq adds to fears in Detroit

The death of a man deported to Iraq, even though he never lived there, has added to the fears among Iraqis in the US.

Jimmy Aldaoud, who was born in a refugee camp in Greece, was sent to Baghdad in June, where he said he did not understand the language and slept on the street. Sixty-three days after being deported, he died from medical complications.

Around 1,000 other Green Card holders with criminal records in the US face deportation to Iraq, a country to which the US State Department advises no US citizen travel due to the dangers.

Aldaoud's body is expected to arrive back in Detroit on Friday.

Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi reports from Detroit.