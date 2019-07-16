Von der Leyen seeks to win EU Parliament backing for top job

Ursula von der Leyen has vowed to address climate change as she made one last push to win the support of European Parliament members (MEPs) before what is expected to be a knife-edge vote on her nomination for one of the EU's top jobs.

The 60-year-old conservative needs to secure a majority in the Strasbourg-based assembly at Tuesday's secret ballot to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission.

The vote is scheduled to begin at 16:00GMT, and the result announced up to two hours later.

If von der Leyen fails - and the vote could be close - then the European Union faces a summer of institutional infighting between parliament and the bloc's 28 leaders. And if her victory is close or is secured only thanks to Eurosceptic members, her position will be weakened even before she takes over as the commission's first female leader in November.

Von der Leyen has had barely two weeks to make her case since European leaders declared her the nominee after a tense three-day summit, casting aside candidates backed by parliament.

But von der Leyen has responded with a series of written promises to the main centre-right European People's Party (EPP), the centre-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D) and liberal Renew Europe blocs that she hopes will get her the necessary 374 votes.

On Tuesday, she was broadly well received by sceptical MEPs when she tried to reassure them of her environmental credentials and that she would build an inclusive five-year programme.

"I will put forward a green deal for Europe in my first 100 days in office. I will put forward the first ever European climate law which will set the 2050 target in law," she said.

Her promise received applause, but Green leaders said it still lacked specifics.

The three mainstream groups - EPP, S&D and liberal Renew Europe - are expected to back her, but the Greens and the far-left have said they will not.

"It will be a small 'yes'," one well-placed European source predicted in comments made to AFP news agency. "She'll be elected with fewer votes than Juncker was five years ago."

Juncker, the former Luxembourg prime minister, had received 422 endorsements, and anything below 400 would be seen as disappointing for von der Leyen, who announced on Monday that she would step down as Germany's defence minister this week regardless of what happened in the vote.

Another senior official said that if von der Leyen failed to secure the majority she needed, outgoing Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel would still become head of the European Council of EU leaders.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde's appointment to the European Central Bank would also remain on course, but the vacancy at the European Commission would be complicated to fill.

Meanwhile, Martin Selmayr, the European Commission's secretary-general, whose sudden promotion last year angered MEPs and earned a rebuke from the European ombudsman, will step down from his post next week, a spokeswoman for the EU executive said on Tuesday.

Selmayr, a German lawyer, was Juncker's chief aide before his abrupt promotion.

The new head of the European Commission is due to take power on November 1, immediately after the latest deadline for Britain's departure from the bloc.

He or she will have to manage the Brexit aftermath, Italy shirking its debt targets and efforts by Poland and Hungary to flout the EU-mandated rules of liberal democracy.

For that, the commission president will need a reliable majority in Strasbourg, but this year's elections threw up a more fragmented EU parliament than ever.

Who is Ursula von der Leyen?



"At the first look, Ursula von der Leyen has a strong international profile and having served in different German governments knows politics and policies in Brussels very well," Miriam Hartlapp-Zugehor, professor of political science at the Free University of Berlin, told Al Jazeera in a recent interview.

"Her expertise in defence and security issues make her an appealing candidate for France, which is advocating a deepening of integration in this area, as well as many Eastern European governments. And she is a woman - the first ever to take the commission's top job. This makes her a suitable candidate to solve the conflicts in the Brussels negotiations.

"However, this does not render her a suitable candidate to carry out the job itself. In Germany, her stewardship of the defence ministry is widely regarded as a failure and she currently faces a parliamentary investigation on consultancy scandals - nothing that qualifies her for leading an administration of 33,000 people.

"Last, but not least, in an increasingly polarised Europe, the commission president will need a vision for the future and have ideas how to reform the integration project in a way that responds to its citizens' problems and interests. Here, Ursula von der Leyen is blank."