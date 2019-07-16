Trump faces US House vote on resolution condemning racist tweets

Washington, DC - The United States House of Representatives is preparing to vote later on Tuesday on a resolution condemning President Donald Trump's racist tweets targeting four Democratic congresswomen of colour.

The vote comes as Trump continues to defend his tweets in which he told the congresswomen to "go back" to where they came from.

Although Trump did not name the politicians, he was almost certainly referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, some of whom he has repeatedly railed against in the past. All are US citizens and all except for Omar were born in the US.



The House resolution "strongly condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimised and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of colour".

On Monday night, the four congresswomen held a press conference, responding as a group to the president's remarks.

"We will not be silenced," Pressley told reporters.

"This is simply a disruption, a distraction from the callous, chaotic and corrupt culture of this administration," she said. "We want to get to the business of the American people and why were sent here: reducing the costs of prescription drugs, addressing the public health crisis and epidemic that is gun violence, addressing the racial wealth gap and yes, making sure that families stay together."

Tlaib added, "Sadly, this is not first nor will it be the last time we hear disgusting, bigoted language from the president."

US Representatives Ayanna Pressley speaks as, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez look on during a press conference, to address remarks made by US President Donald Trump earlier in the day [Brendan Smialowski/AFP]

Although most Democrats have strongly condemned the remarks and have said they will vote for the measure, some are unsure of what difference it will make.



"The truth is if it was any other president, it would be meaningful. But this president is a liar. He has clearly shown his racist views," Democratic Representative Cedric Richmond told Al Jazeera.

"He's going to take it, use it to ignite his base, maybe play victim," he said. "But trying to impart decency on this guy is the same reason a mule can't win the Kentucky Derby. It's just not in him."

Republican silence

Trump doubled down on his remarks earlier on Tuesday in a new round of tweets saying, "I don't have a Racist bone in my body". He again attacked the four congresswomen suggesting the House should instead vote "to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things" the four have said in the past.

Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter, saying, "You're right, Mr President - you don't have a racist bone in your body. You have a racist mind in your head and a racist heart in your chest."

Although most House Republicans have so far remained silent on the president's tweets, some came to Trump's defence on Tuesday.

Republican leader Representative Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill that the House resolution is simply a way for Democrats to attack a president they do not like.

"It's all politics," McCarthy said. "Let's not be false about what is happening here today. This is all about politics and beliefs and ideologies that individuals have."



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell voiced support for Trump, saying, "The president is not a racist. "



"Everybody ought to tone down their rhetoric and we ought to move back to talking about the issues," McConnell told reporters.

House Republicans were attempting to raise parliamentary objections to members of Congress saying the president's tweets were "bigoted" or "racist", words they argued are banned by House rules on debate and decorum.

But Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said in a tweet that there was "no excuse for the president's spiteful comments - they were absolutely unacceptable and this needs to stop."



Democrat leader Representative Steny Hoyer said Trump's rhetoric and attitude had been "divisive" and condemnable. "The president is appealing to the worst instincts of America," Hoyer said.



Republicans leaders should be addressing "the awful and despicable comments from President Trump and we have only heard silence", Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer said.



"No one has been so baldly overt in the appeal to bigotry and I think it is very bad for the country," Schumer told reporters.