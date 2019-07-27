Syria's war: Child casualties on the rise

A warning: Viewers may find some of the pictures in this report disturbing.

More children are becoming victims of a Syrian government and Russian assault on Syria's rebel-held Idlib province.

According to the Save the Children charity, more children have been killed in the past month than in the whole of 2018.

The UN's Human Rights chief has condemned what she calls "international indifference" to the rising death toll. The EU, US and UK have all called for a renewed ceasefire, but those statements have not been backed by actions and the bombardment has not stopped.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Istanbul.