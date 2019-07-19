Puerto Rico's governor vows to remain in power amid protests

Thousands of people in Puerto Rico marched for another day in San Juan, demanding the governor resign.

by

    Ricardo Rossello faces accusations of corruption, sexism, and homophobia after messages between him and his aides were leaked.

    People are angry at the governor's text messages in which he joked about those who died during and after Hurricane Maria.

    The governor remains holed up at La Fortaleza, his official residence, saying he is sorry for the hurt he caused his people but that he will not step down.

    Analysts say his problems run deeper than the leaked text messages.

     

    Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo reports.

