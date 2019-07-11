Israel's right-wing nationalists target left-wing academics

The Israeli government has reportedly enlisted its intelligence agency to counteract the Palestinian-led campaign against Israeli oppression.

Now some academics who back the movement say they are being targeted in a so-called witch-hunt by right-wing nationalists.

Im Tirtzu says it is engaged in a continual fight to preserve the Zionist state.

But critics say naming and shaming individual professors is threatening the freedom of expression for Israeli academics.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from occupied East Jerusalem.