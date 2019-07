India's highest mountain of rubbish is on course to be taller than the Taj Mahal by next year.

The site on the outskirts of the national capital in East Delhi is growing 10 metres every year, currently standing at 65 metres.

That is despite the government banning using it as a dumping ground for rubbish two years ago after two people were killed when a part of it collapsed.

Al Jazeera's Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi.