Hong Kong protesters storm legislature, smash doors and walls

Protesters in Hong Kong ran riot in the territory's legislature, smashing walls, spray-painting graffiti, and occupying the chamber as the weeks-long crisis over a controversial extradition bill came to a head on Monday.

Police warned demonstrators to clear the building immediately, calling the occupation "illegal" and saying they will deploy "appropriate force" if the protesters remain inside.

Some reinforced the barricades outside the building in response, though it remains uncertain whether those inside will abandon or defend it, while others chose to leave the interior and join the crowd of thousands outside.

Earlier on Monday, riot police apparently retreated as hundreds of demonstrators streamed into the building after a small group of mostly students wearing hard hats and masks used a metal trolley, poles and scaffolding to repeatedly charge at the compound's reinforced glass doors, which finally gave way.

Once inside, protesters ripped portraits of officials from walls and spray painted slogans calling for the release of arrested demonstrators. An old colonial-era flag was draped over the speaker's chair and a plaque showing a white flower, the symbol of Hong Kong, was blacked-out with spray paint.

The flag was later replaced by a black sign that read: "There is no way left. There's no rioters, there's only tyranny."

Some effort was made to safeguard a number of precious objects, however, with protesters placing items on shelves next to signs saying: "Don't break these".

Overnight occupation?

The extraordinary scenes came on the anniversary of the semi-autonomous territory's return from British control to mainland China 22 years ago.

Protest leaders told Al Jazeera that about 550,000 people had taken part part in the annual July 1 march throughout the city, dwarfing previous rallies.

A protester in his early 20s, who gave his name as M, told Al Jazeera from inside that legislative chamber that many planned to remain in the building overnight and their storming of the building was "inevitable" as authorities had ignored previous peaceful protests.

Protesters destroyed portraits of Hong Kong officials [Philip Fong/AFP]

While those inside waited for a decision on an overnight occupation, supplies were being brought in from outside including food, water, and medical supplies such as saline for flushing pepper spray out of eyes.

Before protesters entered the building, riot police were stationed inside. Their apparent disappearance has been a cause of confusion and concern for protesters.

The council earlier issued a red alert, ordering the protesters to leave the building immediately. No legislators were in the building when demonstrators entered.

Two of the protesters ferrying items in, 34-year-old marketer Amon and Lam Lam, a 20-year-old teacher, said they heard rumours that police would attempt to retake the complex, but they were certain there were none still in the building.

"They retreated to the chief executive's office through the car park," Amon said, adding he was prepared to stay overnight.

Andrew K P Leung, an independent political analyst, said police so far had shown "uncharacteristic restraint" after being criticised for using excessive force at previous protests.

"They were extremely patient by allowing the kind of violence and riotous acts to play out to the fullest extent for all to see, but I think police will now have to exercise force to maintain law and order," Leung told Al Jazeera.

Protesters say they may occupy the legislative building overnight [Al Jazeera/Euan McKirdy]

'They could punish us for this'

Derek, a 24-year-old protester said he would also stay overnight but was waiting to see what the consensus was. He told Al Jazeera he was "of course" worried that police would try to retake the building and arrest those inside.

"I'm also worried about China," he said. "They could punish us for this."

Steve Tsang, the director of the China Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London said the actions of protesters on Monday were "not helping their cause" and that Hong Kong was "getting to a point of danger."

"If they keep on with the way they are doing it [protesting], then the risk of the Chinese government taking much more drastic action gets that much closer," he told Al Jazeera. "It is not in the interest of Hong Kong to force a situation where Beijing feels it has to take direct actions to intervene".

Tsang added that, while the majority in Hong Kong supported the removal of the extradition bill, the actions of protesters threatened to divide the territory's pro-democracy movement.

Al Jazeera's Katrina Yu, reporting from Beijing, said Chinese authorities had so far been silent on Monday's protests and that state television channel CGTN was broadcasting footage of celebrations in Hong Kong to mark the July 1 anniversary, rather than scenes of the occupation.

Demonstrators spray-painted slogans throughout the legislature building [Euan McKirdy/Al Jazeera]

Weeks of protests

Protests first began last month over an extradition bill that would allow criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China for trial. Chief Executive Carrie Lam suspended the controversial bill on June 18 after some of the largest and most violent demonstrations in the city in decades - with millions attending - but she stopped short of protesters' demands to scrap it entirely.

The Beijing-backed leader is now clinging to her job as protesters call for her resignation at a time of unprecedented backlash against the government, which poses the greatest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinpingsince he came to power in 2012.

190617084609491

Hong Kong returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" framework that allows the territory freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including freedom to protest and an independent judiciary.

Opponents of the extradition bill fear it is a threat to Hong Kong's much-cherished rule of law and would allow Beijing to target opponents.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Thomas, reporting from Hong Kong, said that the protests have grown into push back not only against the extradition bill, but against any infringement on Hong Kong's freedoms.

"They [protesters] want to show that it's not legislators who will decide Hong Kong's future, it's the people here and they really want to make that loud and clear, they want to send that message.

"They want more democracy for Hong Kong and they want to make it clear that anything that ebbs away at that, they're going to protest it."