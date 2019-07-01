Hong Kong police use pepper spray, batons to disperse protesters

Police in Hong Kong have used pepper spray and batons to disperse protesters, who blocked key roads on Monday morning as part of a mass planned pro-democracy rally on the anniversary of the city's handover to China.

The semi-autonomous Chinese territory has seen landmark protests in recent weeks over a controversial extradition bill that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.

More than a million protesters took to the streets of the city twice last month calling for the bill to be scrapped permanently.

Pro-China Chief Executive Carrie Lam was forced to shelve the controversial bill last month due to the public backlash but the protesters are demanding her resignation as well as the dropping of charges against demonstrators arrested in recent weeks.

Tensions spiked once more in the financial hub as dawn rose on Monday after small groups of mainly young, masked protesters seized three key thoroughfares, deploying metal and plastic barriers to block the way.

Rows of riot police with helmets and shields were facing protesters at Fenwick Pier Street but were not moving on protesters as dawn rose over the financial hub.

'One country, two systems'

The ongoing rallies are the latest manifestation of growing fears that China is clamping down on the city's freedoms and culture with the help of the finance hub's pro-Beijing leaders.



Although Hong Kong was returned from British to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997, it is still administered separately under an arrangement known as "one country, two systems".



The city enjoys rights and liberties unseen on the autocratic mainland, but many residents fear Beijing is already reneging on that deal.

Protesters react to police warning as they attempt to block a ceremony in Hong Kong [Kin Cheung/ AP Photo ]

Pro-democracy activists have organised a march every handover anniversary, calling for greater democratic freedoms - such as the right to elect the city's leader.

They have mustered large crowds in recent years - including a two-month occupation in 2014 - but have failed to win any concessions from Beijing.

This year's rally comes against the backdrop of unprecedented anti-government protests over the past three weeks that have drawn millions.

The demonstrations have morphed into a wider movement against Lam's administration and Beijing.

Lam - who has kept out of the public eye since her climb-down and has record low approval ratings - is expected to attend a flag-raising ceremony on the harbour front early on Monday, marking the moment the city returned to Chinese ownership 22 years ago.

'Shrinking freedoms'

Sam Mu, an artist, was with a small group of friends waving black flags on Monday morning close to where the ceremony was due to take place.

This year's rally comes against the backdrop of unprecedented anti-government protests over the past three weeks that have drawn millions [AP Photo/Kin Cheung) This year's rally comes against the backdrop of unprecedented anti-government protests over the past three weeks that have drawn millions [AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

"It's a symbol of how are city is falling," he told AFP. "Our city's freedoms are shrinking, it's going in a more authoritarian direction."

Activists, who are mainly young students, have vowed to keep up their civil disobedience campaign in the coming weeks.



"Whatever happens we won't lose heart, that's why we'll keep taking to the streets," Jason Chan, a 22-year-old accountant added. "Resistance is not a matter of a day or a week, it is long term."



The pro-democracy rally is scheduled to take place on Monday afternoon, following the same route the two mass rallies last month took - from a park to the city's legislature.



Permission for a separate pro-Beijing rally has been granted to start at the same time in the same park - raising fears of confrontations.



On Sunday, tens of thousands of pro-establishment protesters rallied in support of Hong Kong's police.



Many waved Chinese flags and hurled insults at anti-government demonstrators camped nearby, highlighting the deep ideological fissures now dividing the finance hub.