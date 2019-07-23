Will Boris Johnson deliver Brexit?

His promise to deliver a no-deal Brexit on October 31 is popular among his supporters but worries his opponents.

by

    The man who led the push for Brexit will become the United Kingdom's next prime minister. Boris Johnson has won the Conservative Party leadership race, wooing party members with his promise of a "do or die" Brexit.

    He says the UK will leave the European Union by October 31. But he first needs to unite a divided party, and an even more polarised nation.

    European leaders have congratulated Johnson on his victory, saying they are ready for constructive talks.

    Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports from London.

