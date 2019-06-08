World Oceans Day: The biggest threats to our oceans

The United Nations and various international organisations have been observing June 8 as the World Oceans Day as a reminder of the major role oceans have in our everyday life.
The UN General Assembly designated June 8 as World Oceans Day in 2009 to draw global attention to the benefits derived from oceans and the challenges faced by the international community in connection with our water bodies.
Highlighting the gender dimension to humanity's relationship with the ocean, the UN stressed on Saturday the vital role that gender equality has to play in conserving the oceans.
"The effects of pollution and climate change on the oceans have a disproportionate impact on women. For too long, women have been unable to share equally in ocean-supplied benefits," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.
"Confronting gender inequality is essential to achieving the ocean-related Goal and targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," he added.
According to the UN, the concept of a World Oceans Day was first proposed in 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro.
As we celebrate World Oceans Day, Al Jazeera takes a look at the major challenges our oceans face today:
Plastic will outweigh fish by 2050 [File: Getty Images]
Plastic bags, bottles and cups float in the ocean [File: Getty Images]
-
As climate change hits the world's oceans, scientific models show both ocean acidification and ocean temperatures rising to unprecedented levels over the next 100 years.
-
Due to these changes, the World Resources Institute (WRI) says that nearly all coral reefs worldwide will be threatened by 2050. Nearly 25 percent of all marine life depends on coral reefs for survival.
- Overfishing is also a big challenge. In Canadian waters, overfishing of cod has almost led to the extinction of the species.