In May, 60 people drowned when a boat carrying them from Libya capsized off the Tunisian coast, near the city of Sfax. Only 16 survived. For the ones who made it out alive, they are navigating their lives as asylum seekers in Tunisia. Their home, for now, is a refugee centre.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports from the Tunisian beach resort of Zarzis, many have drowned in their attempt to cross, while those who were rescued are stuck in the refugee centre.