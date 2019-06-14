Severe storms continue to batter Europe

Parts of Europe are being hit by severe storms, triggered by the contrasting weather across the continent.

While Eastern Europe is in the grip of a heatwave, the western part is suffering a dismal June with temperatures well below average.

It has also been wet in the northwest, with heavy, prolonged rain triggering flood warnings in parts of the United Kingdom and France.

In regions where the two very different types of weather clash, violent thunderstorms have occurred, mainly in central Europe for nearly two weeks now.

Large hail, torrential rain and damaging winds have caused significant disruption from the Netherlands to the Baltic states.

The worst hit by the storms have been Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Winds of over 100km an hour have brought down numerous trees and power lines, and the heavy rains have caused flooding, submerging homes and vehicles.

On Monday, several people, including a seven-year-old child, were injured in a hailstorm in Bavaria, southern Germany. The hail, up to 6cm in diameter, also damaged cars and homes.

In the last 24 hours, strong winds have ripped down more trees in Poland as the severe weather shows no signs of abating.