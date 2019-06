More than 45 Palestinian school children were killed by Israeli fire last year in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.

Since 2018, the Palestinian Ministry of Education estimates that some 20,000 students have suffered through different Israeli violations.

Now teachers and students are trying to find ways to protect themselves from violence by Israeli settlers and security forces.

Al Jazeera's Nida Ibrahim reports from Nablus in the occupied West Bank.