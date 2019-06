Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari has been arrested after his bail application was rejected in connection with a high-profile money laundering case that saw vast sums of money allegedly siphoned out of the country.

Zardari, the husband of assassinated ex-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, served as president from 2008 until 2013. He has long been the subject of corruption allegations.

Charlotte Bellis reports on Zardari's role in Pakistani politics.