Turkey is exploring for natural gas off Cyprus's western shores, in an area the government of Cyprus sees as part of its exclusive economic zone.

Concerns are rising in both Cyprus and Northern Cyprus about the possible impact gas drilling would have on the tourism industry and about whether the drilling rights dispute between Cyprus and Turkey could lead to a standoff.

Al Jazeera's John Psaropoulos reports from Paphos on how Cypriots are responding to the rising tension.