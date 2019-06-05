Australia: Police raid ABC headquarters over Afghanistan stories

Police in Australia have raided the headquarters of national broadcaster ABC in connection with a series of stories it ran in 2017 on accusations of unlawful killings committed by Australian special forces in Afghanistan.

The operation on Wednesday came just a day after police raided the Canberra home of News Corp Australia journalist Annika Smethurst about a report that detailed the authorities' bid to gain powers to spy on citizens' communications at home.

ABC executives said police searched the corporation's offices in Sydney, targeting three journalists involved in the broadcaster's two-year-old investigative report, known as "The Afghan Files".

In 2017, ABC obtained government documents that showed Australian special forces had killed innocent men and children in Afghanistan.

The Australian Federal Police said the search was "in relation to allegations of publishing classified material, contrary to provisions of the Crimes Act 1914".

ABC Executive Editor John Lyons said the search warrant demanded access to reporters' handwritten notes, emails, story drafts, footage and passwords, among other things.

I have to say, sitting here watching police using a media organisation’s computers to track everything to do with a legitimate story I can’t help but think: this is a bad, sad and dangerous day for a country where we have for so long valued - and taken for granted - a free press — John Lyons (@TheLyonsDen) June 5, 2019

Page one of warrant... pic.twitter.com/gRJAm8p60B — John Lyons (@TheLyonsDen) June 5, 2019

"It is highly unusual for the national broadcaster to be raided in this way," said Managing Director David Anderson, as the organisation tried to win legal redress.

The Australian Federal Police said in a statement the warrants were carried out over "allegations of publishing classified material", and denied there was a connection to the similar operation in Canberra on Tuesday

Both stories involved sensitive and potentially classified materials and were embarrassing to the Australian authorities and the security services in particular.

'It has to stop'

The Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance, a union for Australian journalists, branded the raids a "disturbing attempt to intimidate legitimate news journalism that is in the public interest".

"Police raiding journalists is becoming normalised and it has to stop ... it seems that when the truth embarrasses the government, the result is the Federal Police will come knocking at your door."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has tried to distance himself from the raids, which come just days after his re-election, insisting they were police, not government, matters.

"Australia believes strongly in the freedom of the press and we have clear rules and protections for the freedom of the press," he said during a visit to Britain's capital, London.

"There are also clear rules protecting Australia's national security and everybody should operate in accordance with all of those laws passed by our parliament."

Kristina Keneally, the shadow home affairs minister for the main opposition Labor party, demanded an explanation for the raids.

"Protecting our national security is complex work, but it always must have the right checks and balances."

Although the press in Australia can report largely free of political interference, strict defamation laws, court gag orders and state security statutes affect what can be said in print and broadcast.