Arms sales to Saudi Arabia 'unlawful', rules UK's top court

A court rules the British government acted unlawfully in the way it sold weapons to Saudi Arabia that may have been used in Yemen conflict.

    British arms sales to Saudi Arabia that were used in Yemen's war have been declared unlawful by the court of appeal because they contributed to indiscriminate civilian casualties in the bombing campaign from the Saudi-led coalition.

    The court's decision does not mean the United Kingdom must immediately halt arms exports, but it does mean it has to wait before it is able to grant next arms export licences to Saudi Arabia.

    The court has found that the government's procedure for granting licences to export arms to Saudi Arabia is illegal.

    The court says the UK's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox, made no assessments of whether the Saudi-led coalition had committed violations of international humanitarian during the Yemen conflict.

    Andrew Smith, the media coordinator for Campaign Against Arms Trade, joins Al Jazeera from London to discuss this.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Cricket World Cup 2019 Quiz: How many runs can you score?

    Cricket World Cup 2019 Quiz: How many runs can you score?

    Pick your team and answer as many correct questions in three minutes.

    Visualising every Saudi coalition air raid on Yemen

    Visualising every Saudi coalition air raid on Yemen

    Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of Arab states have launched more than 19,278 air raids across Yemen.

    Remembering Chernobyl

    Remembering Chernobyl

    The fallout from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant explosion remains as politicised as ever, 28 years on.