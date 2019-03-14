Saudi Arabia claims Khashoggi murder suspects brought to justice

Saudi Arabia says those responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been brought to justice.

The head of its Human Right's Commission made a statement at a UN human rights conference in Geneva without giving any details.

The UN has repeatedly called on Saudi Arabia to cooperate with an UN-led investigation into Khashoggi's murder, but the kingdom has refused, calling it an internal matter.

As the Saudi delegation left the conference, many members felt that Saudi Arabia had managed to avoid scrutiny for too long.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports from Geneva.