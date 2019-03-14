Saudi Arabia claims Khashoggi murder suspects brought to justice

The head of the Saudi Human Rights Commission gave a brief statement but it raised many new questions about the murder of the Saudi journalist.

by

    Saudi Arabia says those responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been brought to justice.

    The head of its Human Right's Commission made a statement at a UN human rights conference in Geneva without giving any details.

    The UN has repeatedly called on Saudi Arabia to cooperate with an UN-led investigation into Khashoggi's murder, but the kingdom has refused, calling it an internal matter.

    As the Saudi delegation left the conference, many members felt that Saudi Arabia had managed to avoid scrutiny for too long.

    Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports from Geneva.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.