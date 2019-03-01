US puts million-dollar bounty on bin Laden's son

The United States on Thursday offered up to $1m for information leading to the identification or whereabouts of Osama bin Laden's son.

The State Department described Hamza bin Laden as a "leader" within al-Qaeda who is growing in prominence within the US-designated "terror" group.

The junior bin Laden has released audio and video messages on the internet calling for attacks against the West and has threatened revenge for his father's 2011 killing by US forces, the department said in a statement.

WANTED. Up to $1 million for information on Hamza bin Laden, an emerging al-Qa'ida leader. Hamza is son of Usama bin Laden and has threatened attacks against the United States and allies. Relocation possible. Submit a tip, get paid. https://t.co/LtBVhsrwTc #RFJ pic.twitter.com/gmx5hkoSzQ — Rewards for Justice (@Rewards4Justice) February 28, 2019

Bin Laden was killed that year in a covert operation carried out in Abbottabad, Pakistan at a compound where the al-Qaeda leader was holed up.

Bin Laden claimed responsibility for the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York's Twin Towers, as well as the attack that day on the Pentagon.

Those attacks were carried out using three passenger planes hijacked by al-Qaeda operatives. A fourth plane, bound for either the White House or the Capitol, crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to retake it from the hijackers.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day, including citizens of roughly 77 countries.

Hamza bin Laden was designated a "global terrorist" by the US in January 2017, prohibiting US individuals from conducting transactions with him.