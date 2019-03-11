Looking at the political life of Algeria's Abdelaziz Bouteflika

Algeria's longest serving president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, will not be seeking a fifth term following weeks of protests against his candidacy.

Rarely seen in public since suffering a stroke six years ago, Bouteflika, who was elected president in 1999, said on Monday that a government reshuffle would also take place soon.

The dramatic developments followed weeks of mass demonstrations against Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule in power.

Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra takes a look at Bouteflika's political life.