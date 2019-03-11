Looking at the political life of Algeria's Abdelaziz Bouteflika

The 82-year-old's decision to withdraw from the upcoming presidential race comes amid widespread anger over his candidacy.

by

    Algeria's longest serving president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, will not be seeking a fifth term following weeks of protests against his candidacy.

    Rarely seen in public since suffering a stroke six years ago, Bouteflika, who was elected president in 1999, said on Monday that a government reshuffle would also take place soon.

    The dramatic developments followed weeks of mass demonstrations against Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule in power.

    Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra takes a look at Bouteflika's political life.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.