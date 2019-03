Millions of dollars are set aside every year for water projects in areas prone to drought in Kenya.

Nairobi has sent foodstuffs to the hunger-troubled counties of Turkana and West Pokot to save thousands of Kenyans who have been starving due to the long dry spell.

A convoy of trucks carrying the relief food arrived in Turkana and West Pokot over the weekend.

Those affected in the northwest region of Turkana say they want permanent solutions.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from Turkana.