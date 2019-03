In Iraq, people are living with fear and stigma because of their ties to ISIL.

Families with links to ISIL have found it difficult to obtain identity cards, restricting their ability to move freely, work, put their children in school and apply for welfare benefits. Human rights groups say these families are even denied food donations by tribal leaders.

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports from a camp in the disputed territory east of Mosul.