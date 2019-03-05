Hillary Clinton rules out 2020 US presidential run

Former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has ruled out running in the 2020 US elections.

The former secretary of state, senator, and first lady said she won't make a bid for the White House in 2020, but vowed she's "not going anywhere" during an interview posted on Monday by New York TV station News12.

"I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe," said Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.

"What's at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me."

A number of senior US politicians have announced they will be running for the Democratic Party ticket, including senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, as well as progressive Senator Bernie Sanders, who lost out to Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries.

Sanders launched his campaign on Saturday before a large crowd not far from where he grew up in the New York borough of Brooklyn.

The Vermont senator positioned himself in opposition to Trump administration policies from immigration to climate change.

The 77-year-old, who would be the oldest US president to take office if elected, said: "I did not come from a family of privilege that prepared me to entertain people on television by telling workers, 'You're fired'."

Primary elections are currently scheduled to start in February 2020 and will conclude in the summer the same year.

In the 2016 presidential election, Clinton won the popular vote with a margin of some three million votes but lost to Trump through the electoral college vote, which went in the Republican candidate's favour with 304 to Clinton's 227.