Cyclone Idai: Survivors in Mozambique desperate for aid

Aid workers are desperately trying to get emergency supplies to tens of thousands of people hit by cyclone Idai that swept across Southern Africa.

An estimated 1.7 million people have been affected.

In Mozambique, which was worst hit, 293 have now been confirmed dead.

Delivering relief to many of the survivors remains a struggle. Damaged bridges and blocked roads have delayed access to many areas.

Al Jazeera's Tony Birtley was with a community in Tika in Mozambique as aid arrived one week after the storm hit.