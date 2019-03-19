Colombia war crimes: Mass protests in support of special tribunal

Anger is growing over the Colombian president's attempts to make changes to a special tribunal set up to investigate war crimes.

by

    Last week, Colombian President Ivan Duque objected to six out of 159 articles of the law implementing a peace deal with Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

    Duque criticised the special jurisdiction for peace law that also oversees the establishment of a tribunal for war crimes, as being too lenient towards rebel commanders.

    Critics say the president's action serves into the hands of the dissident fighters who refuse to adhere to the peace deal and can potentially dissuade some of the demobilised rebels.

    Al Jazeera's Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.