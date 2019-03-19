Colombia war crimes: Mass protests in support of special tribunal

Last week, Colombian President Ivan Duque objected to six out of 159 articles of the law implementing a peace deal with Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Duque criticised the special jurisdiction for peace law that also oversees the establishment of a tribunal for war crimes, as being too lenient towards rebel commanders.

Critics say the president's action serves into the hands of the dissident fighters who refuse to adhere to the peace deal and can potentially dissuade some of the demobilised rebels.

Al Jazeera's Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota.