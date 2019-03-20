Britain's Theresa May asks EU to delay Brexit until June 30

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has written to European Council President Donald Tusk to request a delay in Britain's departure from the European Union until June 30.

The UK is currently due to leave the bloc on March 29, but the British parliament has twice rejected May's divorce deal with the EU.

Addressing MPs on Wednesday, May said she did not want a longer extension that would potentially involve Britain taking part in elections to the European Parliament in late May, as doing so would fail to honour the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

In her letter to Tusk, May said she remained confident that British MPs would ratify the Brexit deal she negotiated with the bloc.

"But this clearly will not be completed before March 29," she added.

Later on Wednesday, the European Commission warned in an internal briefing note that delaying Brexit to June 30 would bring "serious legal and political risks".



More to follow...