The World Health Organization says the fight against the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is moving forwards.

They are focusing on the cities of Butembo and Katwa in North Kivu province and the virus has been contained in 11 of 28 affected communities.

But more than 100 armed groups are reportedly active in the eastern DRC and violence and attacks on treatment facilities are threatening the progress being made.

Al Jazeera's Katia Lopez Hodayan has more.