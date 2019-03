A study of more than half a million children in Denmark shows there is no link between autism and the MMR vaccine, which is used to protect against measles, mumps, and rubella. Yet people continue to resist vaccinations.

Tens of thousands of people die every year from measles, a disease that can be prevented with a simple vaccine.

Al Jazeera's Mereana Hond looks at why, against all scientific proof, scepticism over vaccines persists.