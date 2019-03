Protesters in Algeria say they will keep up the pressure for political change, after a huge turnout at rallies across the country.

State media described protests on Friday as "a human flood" after hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets to urge ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika not to stand for a fifth term.

It was the biggest nationwide demonstration in Algeria in nearly 30 years.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Jamjoom reports.