Virginia deputy governor Fairfax accused of sexual assault

Two women, including a college professor, came forward to accuse Virginia's deputy governor Justin Fairfax of sexual assault.

    The Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam initially apologised after an old photograph emerged showing a picture of two men - one in blackface, another dressed in a Ku Klux Klan costume.

    He has since denied he was in the picture but admits to wearing blackface at another college party.

    Since then, however, Deputy Governor Justin Fairfax, Northam's potential successor, and fellow Democrat, has been accused of sexual assault.

    Al Jazeera's Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Virginia's state capital, Richmond.

